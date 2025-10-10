UFC Fight Night 261 Weigh-In Results And Video

By Ross Cole

UFC Fight Night 261 Weigh-In Results And Video

The UFC Fight Night 261 weigh-ins have now taken place in Rio de Janeiro ahead of tomorrow night’s event and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales at below.

Main Card

Charles Oliveira (156) vs. Mateusz Gamrot (156)
Deiveson Figueiredo (136) vs. Montel Jackson (136)
Joel Alvarez (171) vs. Vicente Luque (170)
Jhonata Diniz (257) vs. Mario Pinto (255)
Kaan Ofli (145.5) vs. Ricardo Ramos (146)
Lucas Almeida (145.5) vs. Michael Aswell (145.5)

Prelims

Clayton Carpenter (126) vs. Jafel Filho (126)
Thomas Petersen (246.5) vs. Vitor Petrino (250)
Irina Alekseeva (135.5) vs. Bia Mesquita (136)
Stewart Nicoll (126) vs. Lucas Rocha (126)
Karolina Kowalkiewicz (116) vs. Julia Polastri (116)
Luan Lacerda (136) vs. Saimon Oliveira (144) – Oliveira missed weight by 8lbs.

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

