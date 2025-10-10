UFC Fight Night 261 Weigh-In Results And Video

The UFC Fight Night 261 weigh-ins have now taken place in Rio de Janeiro ahead of tomorrow night’s event and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales at below.



Main Card

Charles Oliveira (156) vs. Mateusz Gamrot (156)

Deiveson Figueiredo (136) vs. Montel Jackson (136)

Joel Alvarez (171) vs. Vicente Luque (170)

Jhonata Diniz (257) vs. Mario Pinto (255)

Kaan Ofli (145.5) vs. Ricardo Ramos (146)

Lucas Almeida (145.5) vs. Michael Aswell (145.5)



Prelims

Clayton Carpenter (126) vs. Jafel Filho (126)

Thomas Petersen (246.5) vs. Vitor Petrino (250)

Irina Alekseeva (135.5) vs. Bia Mesquita (136)

Stewart Nicoll (126) vs. Lucas Rocha (126)

Karolina Kowalkiewicz (116) vs. Julia Polastri (116)

Luan Lacerda (136) vs. Saimon Oliveira (144) – Oliveira missed weight by 8lbs.