Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC Fight Night 261 results live as they happen from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil as Charles Oliveira fights Mateusz Gamrot in the lightweight main event.
The action is expected to get underway at 4pm ET (9pm UK) with the main card going live at 7pm ET (12am UK).
Main Card
Charles Oliveira vs. Mateusz Gamrot
Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Montel Jackson
Vicente Luque vs. Joel Álvarez
Jhonata Diniz vs. Mário Pinto
Ricardo Ramos vs. Kaan Ofli
Lucas Almeida vs. Michael Aswell
Prelims
Jafel Filho vs. Clayton Carpenter
Vitor Petrino vs. Thomas Petersen
Beatriz Mesquita vs. Irina Alekseeva
Lucas Rocha vs. Stewart Nicoll
Julia Polastri vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz
Luan Lacerda vs. Saimon Oliveira