Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC Fight Night 261 results live as they happen from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil as Charles Oliveira fights Mateusz Gamrot in the lightweight main event.



The action is expected to get underway at 4pm ET (9pm UK) with the main card going live at 7pm ET (12am UK).



Main Card

Charles Oliveira vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Montel Jackson

Vicente Luque vs. Joel Álvarez

Jhonata Diniz vs. Mário Pinto

Ricardo Ramos vs. Kaan Ofli

Lucas Almeida vs. Michael Aswell

Prelims

Jafel Filho vs. Clayton Carpenter

Vitor Petrino vs. Thomas Petersen

Beatriz Mesquita vs. Irina Alekseeva

Lucas Rocha vs. Stewart Nicoll

Julia Polastri vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Luan Lacerda vs. Saimon Oliveira