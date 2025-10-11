UFC Fight Night 261 Results (Live)

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

UFC Fight Night 261 Results (Live)

Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC Fight Night 261 results live as they happen from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil as Charles Oliveira fights Mateusz Gamrot in the lightweight main event.

The action is expected to get underway at 4pm ET (9pm UK) with the main card going live at 7pm ET (12am UK).

Main Card

Charles Oliveira vs. Mateusz Gamrot
Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Montel Jackson
Vicente Luque vs. Joel Álvarez
Jhonata Diniz vs. Mário Pinto
Ricardo Ramos vs. Kaan Ofli
Lucas Almeida vs. Michael Aswell

Prelims

Jafel Filho vs. Clayton Carpenter
Vitor Petrino vs. Thomas Petersen
Beatriz Mesquita vs. Irina Alekseeva
Lucas Rocha vs. Stewart Nicoll
Julia Polastri vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz
Luan Lacerda vs. Saimon Oliveira

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

Alex Pereira Taking Time Out After Breaking Foot; Targets UFC: White House Return

Alex Pereira Taking Time Out After Breaking Foot; Targets UFC: White House Return

UFC Fight Night 261 Weigh-In Results And Video

UFC Fight Night 261 Weigh-In Results And Video

UFC Fight Night 261 Predictions

UFC Fight Night 261 Predictions

frankie edgar ufc 200

BFKC Boss Explains Pulling Frankie Edgar From Fight Due To Health Concerns

Watch Charles Oliveira And Mateusz Gamrot’s Media Day Interviews

Watch Charles Oliveira And Mateusz Gamrot’s Media Day Interviews

Petr Yan Eager For Merab Dvalishvili Rematch In December

Petr Yan Eager For Merab Dvalishvili Rematch In December

Ex-UFC Fighter Suman Mokhtarian Shot Dead In Australia

Ex-UFC Fighter Suman Mokhtarian Shot Dead In Australia

Charles Oliveira Wants Final Fight To Be Against Max Holloway For BMF Belt

Charles Oliveira Wants Final Fight To Be Against Max Holloway For BMF Belt

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us