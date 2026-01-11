Vitor Petrino vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu Booked For UFC Fight Night 269

Vitor Petrino vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu Booked For UFC Fight Night 269

A heavyweight fight between Vitor Petrino and Kennedy Nzechukwu is set for UFC Fight Night 269 at the Apex in Las Vegas on March 14th.

The 28-year-old Petrino got off to a strong start in the UFC upon his arrival in 2023, winning his first four fights in a row.

He hit a dip in form during 2024 though, suffering back-to-back defeats by KO and submission, but rebounded last year after making the decision to move up to heavyweight, earning two victories inside the distance.

Now Petrino will go up against the 33-year-old Nzechukwu, who is also a former 205lb now plying his trade up at heavyweight.

Like his opponent, it was back-to-back losses at light-heavyweight that prompted Nzechukwu to step up to heavyweight, and that started promisingly enough with two TKO victories in a row.

However, last year Nzechukwu fell victim to Valter Walker’s trademark heel hook submission and then had to settle for a unanimous decision draw against Marcus Buchecha after having a point deducted for an eye poke.

Petrino vs. Nzechuwku joins a UFC Fight Night 269 card that doesn’t yet have a headliner, but will also feature Amanda Lemos vs. Gillian Robertson and Brad Tavers vs. Eryk Anders.

