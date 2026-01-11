Daniel Zellhuber vs. King Green Set For UFC Fight Night 268

A lightweight fight between Daniel Zellhuber and King Green has been confirmed for UFC Fight Night 268 in Mexico City, Mexico on February 28th.

The 26-year-old Zellhuber had built some momentum in the UFC with a three-fight winning streak a couple of years ago, but he’s since lost two fights in a row.

That being said, the first of those defeats was only by split-decision against Esteban Ribovics at the high-profile UFC 306 event, aka Noche UFC 2 at the Sphere in Las Vegas, and was widely considered to be one of the best fights of 2024.

However, his latest loss was more convincing, with veteran campaigner Michael Johnson getting the better of him via unanimous decision back in July of last year, leaving him with plenty to prove heading into 2026.

The 39-year-old Green managed to edge his way back into the win column in a short-notice fight on the final UFC card of last year, beating Lance Gibson Jr by split-decision.

Green’s form overall has been patchy over the last couple of years though, having only gone 2-3, and it’ll be a source of concern that all three of his defeats came inside the distance, with two via KO and one by submission.

Zellhuber vs. Green joins a UFC Fight Night 268 card that will be headlined by a flyweight fight between Brandon Moreno and Asu Almabayev.

