Virna Jandiroba vs. Tabatha Ricci Added To UFC Fight Night 272

By Ross Cole

Virna Jandiroba vs. Tabatha Ricci Added To UFC Fight Night 272

A fight between Virna Jandiroba and Tabatha Ricci is in the works for UFC Fight Night 272 at the Apex in Las Vegas on April 4th.

Jandiroba was last seen in the Octagon in October when she fought Mackenzie Dern for the vacant women’s strawweight title, losing out by unanimous decision.

That ended the 37-year-old’s five-fight winning streak in the division, which had seen her beat the likes of Angela Hill, Marina Rodriguez, Loopy Godinez, Amanda Lemos and then Yan Xiaonan.

Jandiroba is still ranked No.3 in the weight class as she now prepares to fight the No.8 ranked Ricci, who is coming off a TKO victory over Amanda Ribas last summer.

Ricci is 3-2 in her last five fights, with her other victories coming over Tecia Pennington and Angela Hill, along with defeats against Loopy Godinez and Yan Xiaonan.

Jandiroba vs. Ricci is currently the most notable fight booked for a UFC Fight Night 272 card that’s still in it’s fledgling stages, with the only other bouts currently attached to it being Allesandro Costa vs. Stewart Nicoll and Alice Pereira vs. Hailey Cowan.

