Bo Nickal vs. Rodolfo Vieira Set For UFC 322

Bo Nickal’s next fight will be against Rodolfo Vieira at UFC 322 in Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 15th.

The 29-year-old Nickal has been one of the UFC’s most hyped prospects in recent years thanks to his elite amateur wrestling background, followed by an impressive start after transitioning to competing in MMA.



Nickal ran through his early opponents in the sport, claiming two 1st round submission wins in two months on the Contender Series to earn his spot on the UFC roster, and went on to finish his first three fights in the Octagon.



However, Nickal had to settle for a decision win over Paul Craig in a less impressive showing last November, while he slumped to his first career loss against Reiner de Ridder in May, who finished him by TKO in the 2nd round.



Those fights highlighted the fact that Nickal is far from the finished article as an MMA fighter, despite having previously been tipped as a future middleweight champion.



Next up he’ll be taking on BJJ ace Rodolfo Vieira, who is coming off a unanimous decision win over tresean Gore last month.



The 35-year-old Vieira is 3-2 in his last fights, with his other wins coming against Armen Petrosyan and Cody Brundage, while his losses were to Andre Petroski and Chris Curtis.



Nickal vs. Vieira joins a UFC 322 card that will be headlined by welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena fighting former lightweight kingpin Islam Makhachev, while women’s flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko goes up against former strawweight queen Zhang Weili in the co-main event.