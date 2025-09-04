Bo Nickal vs. Rodolfo Vieira Set For UFC 322

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Bo Nickal vs. Rodolfo Vieira Set For UFC 322

Bo Nickal’s next fight will be against Rodolfo Vieira at UFC 322 in Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 15th.

The 29-year-old Nickal has been one of the UFC’s most hyped prospects in recent years thanks to his elite amateur wrestling background, followed by an impressive start after transitioning to competing in MMA.

Nickal ran through his early opponents in the sport, claiming two 1st round submission wins in two months on the Contender Series to earn his spot on the UFC roster, and went on to finish his first three fights in the Octagon.

However, Nickal had to settle for a decision win over Paul Craig in a less impressive showing last November, while he slumped to his first career loss against Reiner de Ridder in May, who finished him by TKO in the 2nd round.

Those fights highlighted the fact that Nickal is far from the finished article as an MMA fighter, despite having previously been tipped as a future middleweight champion.

Next up he’ll be taking on BJJ ace Rodolfo Vieira, who is coming off a unanimous decision win over tresean Gore last month.

The 35-year-old Vieira is 3-2 in his last fights, with his other wins coming against Armen Petrosyan and Cody Brundage, while his losses were to Andre Petroski and Chris Curtis.

Nickal vs. Vieira joins a UFC 322 card that will be headlined by welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena fighting former lightweight kingpin Islam Makhachev, while women’s flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko goes up against former strawweight queen Zhang Weili in the co-main event.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

Paulo Costa Says He’s Fighting Shara Magomedov In Qatar

Paulo Costa Says He’s Fighting Shara Magomedov In Qatar

Alexander Volkanovski Reflects On His Two KO Losses

Alexander Volkanovski Reflects On His Two KO Losses

Colby Covington Says President Trump Asked Dana White To Let Him Fight At White House Event

Colby Covington Says President Trump Asked Dana White To Let Him Fight At White House Event

Jon Jones Issues Statement After Hit And Run Charges Dropped

Jon Jones Issues Statement After Hit And Run Charges Dropped

Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape To Headline Final Event Of ESPN Era

Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape To Headline Final Event Of ESPN Era

Merab Dvalishvili Targets Star He Wants To Fight After Cory Sandhagen

Merab Dvalishvili Targets Star He Wants To Fight After Cory Sandhagen

Robert Whittaker Admits Title Hopes Are Over

Robert Whittaker Admits Title Hopes Are Over

Firas Ziam Out This Weekend’s UFC Paris Main Card

Firas Ziam Out This Weekend’s UFC Paris Main Card

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us