Carlos Prates KO’s Geoff Neal With Spinning Elbow At UFC 319

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Carlos Prates KO’s Geoff Neal With Spinning Elbow At UFC 319

Carlos Prates delivered a stunning spinning elbow knockout to Geoff Neal in the final second of the opening round tonight at UFC 319.

Round One

Inside low kicks from Neal to start. He attempts one upstairs too. Low kick from Prates and then covers up to defend punches coming back in return.

Punch on the inside from Neal and then a low kick. Spinning back kick to the body from Prates. Now a low kick from him.

Prates tries a jumping knee, but Neal responds by connecting with two punches to the face.

Neal presses forward behind straight punches. Prates with a low kick. He lands to the calf again. Inside leg kick from Neal.

A lot of movement from Prates and then back to the calf kick. Reaching left hand from Neal. One-two for Prates. Left hand over the top from Neal and a solid knee to the body from Prates.

Body kick for Neal after a missed punch from Prates. Neal loads up on a big punch. Good knee to the body from Prates. Spinning head kick from Prates is only just blocked by Neal.

Neal rips to the body. Good left hand for Prates. Another knee to the body from him backs Neal up. More strikes from Prates. He steps into another knee and Neal clinches up against the cage.

Back to striking range they go. Elbow strike from Prates. Back to the low kick. Another elbow. Final second of the round and Prates lands a spinning elbow to the side of the head and floors Cannonier! Huge highlight-reel knockout win for Prates at 4.59mins of the opening round.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

UFC 319 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

UFC 319 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

Khamzat Chimaev Dominates Dricus du Plessis To Win Title At UFC 319

Khamzat Chimaev Dominates Dricus du Plessis To Win Title At UFC 319

Lerone Murphy Knocks Out Aaron Pico With Spinning Elbow At UFC 319

Lerone Murphy Knocks Out Aaron Pico With Spinning Elbow At UFC 319

Michael Page Defeats Jared Cannonier By Unanimous Decision At UFC 319

Michael Page Defeats Jared Cannonier By Unanimous Decision At UFC 319

Tim Elliott Submits Kai Asakura In 2nd Round At UFC 319

Tim Elliott Submits Kai Asakura In 2nd Round At UFC 319

UFC 319 Results (Live)

UFC 319 Results (Live)

3rd Fight Scrapped From Tonight’s UFC 319 Event

3rd Fight Scrapped From Tonight’s UFC 319 Event

UFC 319 Embedded Episodes 5-6

UFC 319 Embedded Episodes 5-6

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us