Carlos Prates KO’s Geoff Neal With Spinning Elbow At UFC 319

Carlos Prates delivered a stunning spinning elbow knockout to Geoff Neal in the final second of the opening round tonight at UFC 319.



Round One

Inside low kicks from Neal to start. He attempts one upstairs too. Low kick from Prates and then covers up to defend punches coming back in return.



Punch on the inside from Neal and then a low kick. Spinning back kick to the body from Prates. Now a low kick from him.



Prates tries a jumping knee, but Neal responds by connecting with two punches to the face.



Neal presses forward behind straight punches. Prates with a low kick. He lands to the calf again. Inside leg kick from Neal.



A lot of movement from Prates and then back to the calf kick. Reaching left hand from Neal. One-two for Prates. Left hand over the top from Neal and a solid knee to the body from Prates.



Body kick for Neal after a missed punch from Prates. Neal loads up on a big punch. Good knee to the body from Prates. Spinning head kick from Prates is only just blocked by Neal.



Neal rips to the body. Good left hand for Prates. Another knee to the body from him backs Neal up. More strikes from Prates. He steps into another knee and Neal clinches up against the cage.



Back to striking range they go. Elbow strike from Prates. Back to the low kick. Another elbow. Final second of the round and Prates lands a spinning elbow to the side of the head and floors Cannonier! Huge highlight-reel knockout win for Prates at 4.59mins of the opening round.