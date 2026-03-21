Christian Leroy Duncan Beats Roman Dolidze By Decision At UFC Fight Night 270

Christian Leroy Duncan’s striking made more of an impact than Roman Dolidze’s grinding game-plan to earn a unanimous decision win tonight at UFC Fight Night 270 in London, England.

Round One

Right hand for Dolidze to start. Inside leg kick from Duncan. He lands another. And now a third.



Dolidze with an easy single leg takedown and CLD manages to get his back to the cage. Dolidze patient and Duncan gradually moves to one knee and is looking for an opportunity to stand. Dolidze making it awkward for him, but he does eventually get to his feet.



Dolidze working for a single-leg against the cage though and brings him down again. CLD straight back to one knee and then stands again.



Dolidze drops down for a leg lock but CLD escapes. Dolidze tries to catch Duncan out with a spinning backfist, but doesn’t quite connect clean. Soon after as Duncan is looking to engage and as he lands Dolidze again tries to work the same spinning backfist technique without success.



Spinning head kick from CLD comes close but doesn’t connect. Dolidze drops down attempting another leg lock, but fails and Duncan just stands over him until he gets back up. Overhand right from Dolidze.



Round Two



Leg kicks for Duncan. He drives in to a jumping knee to the body that connects and Dolidze rolls to the mat, perhaps hoping he can bait CLD into following him. He doesn’t, so he has to stand back up.



CLD continues to work on landing kicks to the leg. Dolidze looks like he wants to throw the backfist again.



Hook kick attempt from Duncan doesn’t get through the guard. Dolidze able to clinch up and walks his opponent over to the cage. Duncan defending the takedown for now. Not much happening from here other than Duncan landing a few heel kicks to the calf.



Duncan gets away now. CLD pressing forward and is able to land a good punch that might have bothered Dolidze. Dolidze again going easily to the mat trying to lure CLD, but he refuses and instead moves away to force him to stand.



Dolidze soon back into the clinch against the cage again. He lands a couple of knees to the leg. Duncan reverses the clinch position towards the end of the round.



Round Three



Duncan looking for a spinning kick, but aborts on that and lands a front kick to the body instead.



Right hand for Duncan and Dolidze is threatening with a spinning elbow attempt.



CLD chips away with low kicks. A couple of jabs for Duncan and then a right hand. He continues to press forward with jabs, but Dolidze is able to transition to a takedown attempt, getting his opponent to the mat.



Dolidze with a big punch and Duncan gives up his back. Dolidze gets the body triangle as Duncan gets to one knee in hopes of standing back up.



Light punches from Dolidze to the body and side of the head as he looks to grind out a win here. Duncan trying to wall walk without much success and Dolidze continues to chip away with light punches.



Duncan trying to break free late in the round, but Dolidze’s body triangle holds firm.



Decision

Dolidze implemented a grinding based gameplan here in the clinch and on the mat to try to stifle Duncan’s offensive threat on the feet. However, though he had better success with that in the final five minutes, CLD was able to land the more significant and damaging blows in the earlier rounds to emerge with a unanimous decision victory (29-28 x3).