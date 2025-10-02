Conor McGregor Says UFC Return Is Already Signed As He Prepares For Six-Month Camp

Conor McGregor Says UFC Return Is Already Signed As He Prepares For Six-Month Camp

Conor McGregor has claimed that his UFC return is already a done deal as he gets ready to finally make his come back at UFC: White House in June of next year.

“Done deal, signed and delivered,” McGregor told FOX News’ Sean Hannity when asked about his comeback fight. “It ain’t a negotiation. It’s a done deal, signed, and delivered. McGregor will compete in the White House for America’s 250 party.” 

Despite that his fight hasn’t been officially announced by the UFC yet, but it’s rumored that Michael Chandler will be his opponent, and McGregor has already held a media conference call yesterday to discuss his plans to get ready for his first trip to the Octagon since 2021.

“I have eight months and change out to the White House event. It’s a six-month operation. I consider it a six-month operation to get ready for this bout, and that’s my focus right now,” McGregor told reporters. “I’m just eager to climb the steps into being ready for my return. There’s a lot at stake, and I’m very excited at the opportunity.”

There has been plenty of scepticism about McGregor’s return given that he’s been enjoying a party lifestyle in recent years, but the 37-year-old insists that he’ll be disciplined once it comes time to start training.

“There will be a period of isolation, for sure, where the phone will not be answered. All the people involved with me understand it’s coming, and as I said, it’s a six-month operation. I’m under no illusion what lies ahead of me in my preparation efforts. The phone will be switched off and the work will be executed.”

