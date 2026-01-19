Conor McGregor To Have UFC Contract Talks In February To Renegotiate ‘Void’ Deal

By Ross Cole

Conor McGregor has claimed that he’ll be heading into contract talks with the UFC next month in order to restructure what he believes is now a ‘void’ deal due to the company’s previous pay-per-view model having ended at the start of the new era on Paramount+.

“I’m warming up now for the White House fight,” McGregor said via Happy Punch. “I’m gonna be at it, for sure. It’s gonna be insane, the White House card is gonna be.

“I’m going into negotiations with the Ultimate Fighting Championship in February. I’m very interested to go. They’ve actually got a new deal with Paramount, it’s worth $7.7 billion. So the company has [quadrupled] its profit, and my contract, essentially, is void right now because there’s no more pay-per-view, whereas my contract was based on pay-per-view sales. I’m the highest-generating pay-per-view fighter of all time.

The pay-per-view system is done, I’m due a new contract. So, we’re going into negotiations in February, and I’m very interested to see how it goes.”

As things stand McGregor is currently officially booked for the upcoming UFC: White House event in June, and just a few days ago Dana White unexpectedly played down talk of McGregor vs. Michael Chandler happening on that card.

Nevertheless, despite the uncertainty over his contract and potential opponent, McGregor says he’s focused on training for the event regardless.

“I’m focusing on what I can control,” McGregor said. “I’m in the gym. I’m living in the gym, focusing on my health, focusing on my rest, listening to my coaches, following the game plan. External noise is non-existent for me. I don’t absorb it. You’re aware of it, but you don’t let it seep in. Keep the internal dialogue strong. I’m here, showing the kids, showing my team what it takes. You’ve got to live it. You’ve got to live and breathe it.”

