Ilia Topuria Gives Timeline For Next Fight Against Winner Of Gaethje vs. Pimblett

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Ilia Topuria Gives Timeline For Next Fight Against Winner Of Gaethje vs. Pimblett

UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria is taking the first quarter of 2026 off to deal with personal issues after breaking up with his wife, but it seems that he does expect to be back in action before the first half of the year is over.

Topuria appeared on social media on Friday fresh off being awarded the ‘KO Of The Year’ thanks to his 1st round finish of Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 in June of last year, and stated that he intends to do the same again this year.

“The award for the best knockout of the year in 2026 will also be mine,” Topuria declared alongside a clip of him knocking out Oliveira.

Oliveira was then asked by a fan in the comments when he intends to fight again, and was given a direct answer.

“April-June,” Topuria wrote, before responding to another fan to confirm that his next fight would be against, “the winner between Paddy [Pimblett] and Justin [Gaethje].”

It’s welcome news for fight fans that Topuria could be back as soon as UFC 327 in Miami on April 11th, though you’d have to imagine that a fight with either Pimblett or Gaethje would be the kind of must-see match-up that the UFC brass would be tempted to keep back for the blockbuster UFC: White House event on June 14th.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

UFC 324: Gaethje vs. Pimblett On Paramount+ Promo Video

UFC 324: Gaethje vs. Pimblett On Paramount+ Promo Video

Josh Emmett vs. Kevin Vallejos To Headline UFC Fight Night 269

Josh Emmett vs. Kevin Vallejos To Headline UFC Fight Night 269

Mohammed Usman Hit With 30 Month Ban After Positive Drug Test

Mohammed Usman Hit With 30 Month Ban After Positive Drug Test

Dana White Says No To Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler Fight At UFC: White House

Dana White Says No To Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler Fight At UFC: White House

Jimmy Crute Out Of UFC 325 Fight With Dustin Jacoby After ACL Injury

Jimmy Crute Out Of UFC 325 Fight With Dustin Jacoby After ACL Injury

Kayla Harrison Gives Emotional Update After Neck Surgery

Kayla Harrison Gives Emotional Update After Neck Surgery

UFC Apex rebranded to Meta Apex In Five-Year Branding Deal

UFC Apex rebranded to Meta Apex In Five-Year Branding Deal

Kayla Harrison Out Of UFC 324 Due To Neck Injury; Amanda Nunes Fight Postponed

Kayla Harrison Out Of UFC 324 Due To Neck Injury; Amanda Nunes Fight Postponed

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us