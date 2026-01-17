Ilia Topuria Gives Timeline For Next Fight Against Winner Of Gaethje vs. Pimblett

UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria is taking the first quarter of 2026 off to deal with personal issues after breaking up with his wife, but it seems that he does expect to be back in action before the first half of the year is over.



Topuria appeared on social media on Friday fresh off being awarded the ‘KO Of The Year’ thanks to his 1st round finish of Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 in June of last year, and stated that he intends to do the same again this year.



“The award for the best knockout of the year in 2026 will also be mine,” Topuria declared alongside a clip of him knocking out Oliveira.

Oliveira was then asked by a fan in the comments when he intends to fight again, and was given a direct answer.



“April-June,” Topuria wrote, before responding to another fan to confirm that his next fight would be against, “the winner between Paddy [Pimblett] and Justin [Gaethje].”



It’s welcome news for fight fans that Topuria could be back as soon as UFC 327 in Miami on April 11th, though you’d have to imagine that a fight with either Pimblett or Gaethje would be the kind of must-see match-up that the UFC brass would be tempted to keep back for the blockbuster UFC: White House event on June 14th.



