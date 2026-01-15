Kayla Harrison Gives Emotional Update After Neck Surgery

UFC women’s bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison had to withdraw from her co-main event fight with Amanda Nunes at UFC 324 on January 24th due to a neck injury and has now given an emotional update on camera after undergoing surgery.

“This is a tough one,” Harrison said on Instagram. “I had to have surgery on my neck yesterday here in New York City with the specialist, Dr. Kim. So in lieu of that, obviously we’re going to have to reschedule the fight. And I just want to say I’m sorry, I’m sorry to Amanda. I was really looking forward to it.

“And I just want to thank everyone. I want to thank the UFC for taking such good care of me, Dr. D and Jen and the whole team over there. I want to thank Dr. Kimmy here in New York for seeing me and taking such good care of me. I want to thank my mom, who’s taking care of my kids at home. I want to thank all my coaches at American Top Team and all my teammates.

“This is day one of recovery and the road back starts now. I don’t know God’s plans. I know He knows that this is my dream so I gotta praise him in the mountains and I gotta praise him in the valleys, so I’m grateful for this. I hope that it brings me closer to Him and that He uses this story in a mighty way. So, that’s it. I’m sorry, guys. I’ll be back soon. I’ll be back soon.”

