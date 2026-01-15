Kayla Harrison Out Of UFC 324 Due To Neck Injury; Amanda Nunes Fight Postponed

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Kayla Harrison Out Of UFC 324 Due To Neck Injury; Amanda Nunes Fight Postponed

The first UFC event of the year has suffered a major blow with the news that Kayla Harrison is out of her bantamweight title defense against Amanda Nunes at UFC 324 in Las Vegas on January 24th due to a neck injury.

Unfortunately the 35-year-old Harrison is suffering from herniated discs in her neck and so will have to undergo surgery, leading to the title showdown with Nunes being postponed until a later date.

It’s bad news for the UFC brass, who had been eager to deliver a stacked card for their first ever event on Paramount+ next weekend, with Harrison vs. Nunes being an important component of that in the co-main event leading into the interim lightweight title fight between Justin Gaethje and Paddy PImblett.

Harrison vs. Nunes had been billed as the biggest fight in female MMA history, and the two fighters certainly have the credentials to back that up.

Harrison is a former two-time Olympic judo gold medalist, two-time PFL tournament champion and current UFC bantamweight champ with a 19-1 career record, while the 37-year-old Nunes is widely considered to be the female G.O.A.T. after dominating at both bantamweight and featherweight during her long two-division title reign before vacating the belts and retiring in 2023.

With this fight no longer happening the fight card has been shuffled accordingly ,with Sean O’Malley vs. Song Yadong now moving to the co-main event spot underneath Gaethje vs Pimblett, while a featured prelim bout between Rose Namajunas and Natalia Silva takes the remaining place on the main card alongside Derrick Lewis vs. Waldo-Cortes Acosta and Jean Silva vs. Arnold Allen.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

UFC Apex rebranded to Meta Apex In Five-Year Branding Deal

UFC Apex rebranded to Meta Apex In Five-Year Branding Deal

Rob Font vs. Raul Rosas Jr Announced For UFC 326

Rob Font vs. Raul Rosas Jr Announced For UFC 326

Paulo Costa Moves Up To 205lbs To Fight Azamat Murzakanov At UFC 327

Paulo Costa Moves Up To 205lbs To Fight Azamat Murzakanov At UFC 327

Israel Adesanya vs. Joe Pyfer Headlines UFC Fight Night 271 In Seattle

Israel Adesanya vs. Joe Pyfer Headlines UFC Fight Night 271 In Seattle

Alexander Volkanovski Plays Down Chances Of Fighting For 155lb Title Again

Alexander Volkanovski Plays Down Chances Of Fighting For 155lb Title Again

Colby Covington Warns That Khamzat Chimaev Could Walk Through Middleweight Division

Colby Covington Warns That Khamzat Chimaev Could Walk Through Middleweight Division

Khamzat Chimaev Pushing For Alex Pereira Fight At UFC: White House Event

Khamzat Chimaev Pushing For Alex Pereira Fight At UFC: White House Event

Oumar Sy vs. Ion Cutelaba Set For UFC Fight Night 269

Oumar Sy vs. Ion Cutelaba Set For UFC Fight Night 269

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us