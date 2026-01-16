Mohammed Usman Hit With 30 Month Ban After Positive Drug Test

Mohammed Usman has received a 30 month ban from the sport after testing positive for intentional testosterone use back in September of last year.

The 36-year-old flagged positive during an out-of-competition test, which led to him being forced him out of a fight with Valter Walker in October.



Usman reportedly attempted to cover his tracks by initially making false statements to CSAD, but later confessed that he had used testosterone and a prohibited peptide, BPC-157.

Usman would have been handed a two-year ban for the positive test alone, but due to his attempt to “deceive CSAD with a false explanation,” he was hit with an extra 6 month suspension on top of that. That’s led to his total suspension now being 30 months, which will be served retroactively from last October, meaning he won’t be able to compete again until October of 2028.



Usman is best known for being the brother of UFC star Kamaru Usman, and made his way to the promotion after winning The Ultimate Fighter Season 30 in 2022.



Overall the heavyweight has gone 4-2 during his run in the UFC to date, and was coming off a win over Hamdy Abdelwahab in June of last year.