Mohammed Usman Hit With 30 Month Ban After Positive Drug Test

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Mohammed Usman Hit With 30 Month Ban After Positive Drug Test

Mohammed Usman has received a 30 month ban from the sport after testing positive for intentional testosterone use back in September of last year.

The 36-year-old flagged positive during an out-of-competition test, which led to him being forced him out of a fight with Valter Walker in October.

Usman reportedly attempted to cover his tracks by initially making false statements to CSAD, but later confessed that he had used testosterone and a prohibited peptide, BPC-157.

Usman would have been handed a two-year ban for the positive test alone, but due to his attempt to “deceive CSAD with a false explanation,” he was hit with an extra 6 month suspension on top of that. That’s led to his total suspension now being 30 months, which will be served retroactively from last October, meaning he won’t be able to compete again until October of 2028.

Usman is best known for being the brother of UFC star Kamaru Usman, and made his way to the promotion after winning The Ultimate Fighter Season 30 in 2022.

Overall the heavyweight has gone 4-2 during his run in the UFC to date, and was coming off a win over Hamdy Abdelwahab in June of last year.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

Dana White Says No To Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler Fight At UFC: White House

Dana White Says No To Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler Fight At UFC: White House

Jimmy Crute Out Of UFC 325 Fight With Dustin Jacoby After ACL Injury

Jimmy Crute Out Of UFC 325 Fight With Dustin Jacoby After ACL Injury

Kayla Harrison Gives Emotional Update After Neck Surgery

Kayla Harrison Gives Emotional Update After Neck Surgery

UFC Apex rebranded to Meta Apex In Five-Year Branding Deal

UFC Apex rebranded to Meta Apex In Five-Year Branding Deal

Kayla Harrison Out Of UFC 324 Due To Neck Injury; Amanda Nunes Fight Postponed

Kayla Harrison Out Of UFC 324 Due To Neck Injury; Amanda Nunes Fight Postponed

Rob Font vs. Raul Rosas Jr Announced For UFC 326

Rob Font vs. Raul Rosas Jr Announced For UFC 326

Paulo Costa Moves Up To 205lbs To Fight Azamat Murzakanov At UFC 327

Paulo Costa Moves Up To 205lbs To Fight Azamat Murzakanov At UFC 327

Israel Adesanya vs. Joe Pyfer Headlines UFC Fight Night 271 In Seattle

Israel Adesanya vs. Joe Pyfer Headlines UFC Fight Night 271 In Seattle

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us