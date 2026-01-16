Jimmy Crute Out Of UFC 325 Fight With Dustin Jacoby After ACL Injury

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Jimmy Crute Out Of UFC 325 Fight With Dustin Jacoby After ACL Injury

Jimmy Crute has had to withdraw from his fight with Dustin Jacoby at UFC 325 in Sydney, Australia on January 31st after suffering an ACL injury.

“I have some pretty disappointing news. On Monday, I completely ruptured my ACL,” Crute said on Instagram. “I am out of my fight Feb. 1 against Dustin [Jacoby]. Extremely disappointed. I’m obviously very disappointed.

“I think I can use this opportunity to grow and build patience, in 9 or 10 months, I’ll come back stronger. More in tune with my body and stronger legs.

“God is good, and there’s a reason for this, so, yeah. Little speed bump, but I’ll be back stronger.”

Crute’s opponent Jacoby has since responded to the news, wishing him a speedy recovery.

“Damn! Was really looking forward to the challenge my man!” Jacoby wrote. “Everything happens for a reason. Heal up and come back stronger! God Bless!”

Crute vs. Jacoby had been scheduled to open the UFC 325 main card, and it’s unclear whether they’ll now be on the hunt for a new opponent to keep Jacoby on the line-up or not.

As things stand the event proceeds with a card headlined by a featherweight title rematch between current champion Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes, while Dan Hooker vs. Benoit Saint Denis serves as the co-main event, backed up by Rafael Fiziev vs. Mauricio Ruffy and Tai Tuivasa vs. Tallison Teixeira.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

Dana White Says No To Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler Fight At UFC: White House

Dana White Says No To Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler Fight At UFC: White House

Kayla Harrison Gives Emotional Update After Neck Surgery

Kayla Harrison Gives Emotional Update After Neck Surgery

UFC Apex rebranded to Meta Apex In Five-Year Branding Deal

UFC Apex rebranded to Meta Apex In Five-Year Branding Deal

Kayla Harrison Out Of UFC 324 Due To Neck Injury; Amanda Nunes Fight Postponed

Kayla Harrison Out Of UFC 324 Due To Neck Injury; Amanda Nunes Fight Postponed

Rob Font vs. Raul Rosas Jr Announced For UFC 326

Rob Font vs. Raul Rosas Jr Announced For UFC 326

Paulo Costa Moves Up To 205lbs To Fight Azamat Murzakanov At UFC 327

Paulo Costa Moves Up To 205lbs To Fight Azamat Murzakanov At UFC 327

Israel Adesanya vs. Joe Pyfer Headlines UFC Fight Night 271 In Seattle

Israel Adesanya vs. Joe Pyfer Headlines UFC Fight Night 271 In Seattle

Alexander Volkanovski Plays Down Chances Of Fighting For 155lb Title Again

Alexander Volkanovski Plays Down Chances Of Fighting For 155lb Title Again

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us