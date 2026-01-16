Jimmy Crute Out Of UFC 325 Fight With Dustin Jacoby After ACL Injury

Jimmy Crute has had to withdraw from his fight with Dustin Jacoby at UFC 325 in Sydney, Australia on January 31st after suffering an ACL injury.



“I have some pretty disappointing news. On Monday, I completely ruptured my ACL,” Crute said on Instagram. “I am out of my fight Feb. 1 against Dustin [Jacoby]. Extremely disappointed. I’m obviously very disappointed.

“I think I can use this opportunity to grow and build patience, in 9 or 10 months, I’ll come back stronger. More in tune with my body and stronger legs.



“God is good, and there’s a reason for this, so, yeah. Little speed bump, but I’ll be back stronger.”

Crute’s opponent Jacoby has since responded to the news, wishing him a speedy recovery.



“Damn! Was really looking forward to the challenge my man!” Jacoby wrote. “Everything happens for a reason. Heal up and come back stronger! God Bless!”

Crute vs. Jacoby had been scheduled to open the UFC 325 main card, and it’s unclear whether they’ll now be on the hunt for a new opponent to keep Jacoby on the line-up or not.



As things stand the event proceeds with a card headlined by a featherweight title rematch between current champion Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes, while Dan Hooker vs. Benoit Saint Denis serves as the co-main event, backed up by Rafael Fiziev vs. Mauricio Ruffy and Tai Tuivasa vs. Tallison Teixeira.



