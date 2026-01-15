UFC Apex rebranded to Meta Apex In Five-Year Branding Deal

The UFC Apex in Las Vegas has been rebranded and will now be known as the Meta Apex courtesy of a new five-year branding deal with Mark Zuckerberg’s technology company.



“So as we go into the new year, the home of Contender Series, the home of some [UFC] Fight Nights, the home of Zuffa Boxing, UFC BJJ will now be called the Meta Apex,” White said on Instagram. “We’ve done a five-year deal with Meta.

“So welcome to the new Meta Apex.”

The Apex facility was built by the UFC in 2019 to serve as a state-of-the-art production facility for small-scale live events, studio shows and content along with also housing production and office space.

The following year it became a major life-line for the promotion when the Covid-pandemic era began, enabling them to pivot to doing live events at the venue at a time when most other sports were shut down.

And ever since then the Apex has been frequently used as a convenient location for smaller-scale UFC events, despite some fans complaining about the lack of atmosphere due to the extremely limited amount of seating available at the venue, which is typically reserved mostly for friends and families of the fighters, aside from a few VIP’s.



However, the facility has recently been undergoing a major renovation that expands it’s capacity to 1,000 seats, while also adding additional hospitality and retail space, which means that upon it’s completion later this year fans will be able to buy tickets to come and see events at the Meta Apex.



“Meta is always at the forefront of technology and immersive experiences, and their enhancements will change the way fans view live fights,” Dana White said. “This rebranding comes at the perfect time as the facility is completing a major renovation, expanding capacity, concessions, hospitality, and UFC retail.”



Adding to the experience, White said that Meta will be adding new cutting-edge technology at the venue to enhance the way fans in attendance get to view the fights.



“For the first time ever, fans can come to Meta Apex and experience UFC fights with interactive VR, AI, and wearable technology,” White revealed. “I can’t wait for fans to see it.”

Despite the ongoing renovation work the UFC currently has three events scheduled to take place at the Meta Apex in the 1st quarter of 2026, starting with UFC Fight Night 266: Bautista vs. Oliveira on February 7th.