Rob Font vs. Raul Rosas Jr Announced For UFC 326

A bantamweight fight between Rob Font and Raul Rosas Jr will take place at UFC 326 in Las Vegas on March 7th.

This match-up was actually originally booked for UFC Fight Night 259 in September of last year, but Rosas Jr picked up an injury and had to withdraw.

The 38-year-old Font went on to fight David Martinez instead at that event, suffering a unanimous decision defeat.

However, the veteran had won two notable fights in a row before that, beating Kyler Phillips by unanimous decision followed by handing Jean Matsumoto the first defeat of his career via split-decision.

Now the 12th ranked Font goes up against Rosas Jr, who is 17 years his junior and currently unranked.

Rosas Jr instantly made a name for himself when he signed for the UFC from the Contender Series at just 17-years-old, and has since gone on to prove that he belongs on the big stage by compiling a 5-1 record so far.

That includes his current four-fight winning streak in which he has beaten the likes of Terrence Mitchell, Ricky Turcios, Aori Qileng and most recently Vince Morales.

Font vs Rosas Jr forms part of a UFC 326 card that will be headlined by a symbolic ‘BMF’ title fight between current champion Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira, while Renato Moicano vs. Brian Ortega and Caio Borralho vs. Reiner de Ridder will also feature on the main card.

