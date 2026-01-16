Dana White Says No To Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler Fight At UFC: White House

Dana White has casually dropped a bombshell in a new interview by laughing off the idea of Conor McGregor fighting Michael Chandler at the UFC: White House event in June.

“No, I mean that was a couple of years ago,” White responded with a chuckle when asked by Complex News whether McGregor vs. Chandler is a realistic option for the eagerly anticipated event.

That’s a surprising development as many had assumed that if McGregor was returning for this show then Chandler would be his opponent.

And indeed Chandler himself had seemed to think it was in the works as he hinted it was happening on the CBS New Years Eve broadcast and has since reiterated that in a more recent interview with ESPN.

McGregor has responded with indifference to the latest news, while hinting that he still expects to feature on the card, regardless of who his opponent is.

“Pick who ya want!” McGregor wrote on Twitter. “The Mac sweats nothing and nobody. I’m TASTY SHOTS.”

White didn’t commit though when pressed by Complex News as to whether McGregor will fight again.

“We’ll see if Conor’s going to come back or not,” White said. “We’ve been talking about it for a while. We’ll see how it plays out.”

There’s still a long way to go before the event so it seems wise to not jump to any conclusions just yet about who may or may not be participating at this stage.

And despite White downplaying it, it wouldn’t be the biggest surprise in the world if McGregor vs. Chandler is still under consideration for the event behind-the-scenes.

Watch White’s full interview below.

