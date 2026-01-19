UFC 324 Fight Card

The 2026 fight schedule this coming Saturday night, January 24th with UFC 324 marking the official starting point for the Paramount+ era, and we’ve got the full fight card below.

In the main event the interim lightweight title is up for grabs when ex ‘BMF’ titleholder Justin Gaethje comes in off three wins in last four fights to take on Paddy Pimblett, who has won all seven of his UFC fights so far.

In the co-main event former bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley will attempt to shake off back-to-back defeats against Merab Dvalishvili when he goes up against Song Yadong, who has won three of his last four bouts.

Up in the heavyweight division Waldo Cortes-Acosta has only lost once in his last eight Octagon appearances and now locks horns with Derrick Lewis, who is coming in off back-to-back TKO victories.

Recently promoted to the main card is a women’s flyweight fight that sees Natalia Silva bringing a perfect 7-0 run in the UFC so far into a match-up against former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas, who is 3-2 at 125lbs so far.

And opening up the main card will be a featherweight fight that finds Arnold Allen returning after a year-and-a-half layoff to fight Jean Silva, who saw his five-fight winning streak in the Octagon upended by Diego Lopes last time out.

Check out the full UFC 324 fight card below.

Main Card

Justin Gaethje vs. Paddy Pimblett
Sean O’Malley vs. Song Yadong
Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Derrick Lewis
Natália Silva vs. Rose Namajunas
Arnold Allen vs. Jean Silva

Prelims

Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Deiveson Figueiredo
Ateba Gautier vs. Andrey Pulyaev
Nikita Krylov vs. Modestas Bukauskas
Alex Perez vs. Charles Johnson
Michael Johnson vs. Alexander Hernandez
Josh Hokit vs. Denzel Freeman
Ricky Turcios vs. Cameron Smotherman
Adam Fugitt vs. Ty Miller

