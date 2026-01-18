Jon Jones Responds To Alex Pereira’s Latest Call-Out

Alex Pereira has subtly called out Jon Jones and in doing so managed to get a response from the former two-division champion.



UFC light-heavyweight champion Pereira recently posted photos of himself in the gym, and the writing on a tyre behind him states, ‘Next – Jones.’

Pereira has made it clear previously that it is the fight he wants for the UFC: White House event in June, though of course it’s widely known that Dana White has all-but ruled out the possibility of putting Jones on the show, and ‘Poatan’ himself had stated a month ago that it looked a ‘no-go’ for that event.



However, it seems he’s not given up on the idea of fighting him entirely, and now Jones has responded to indicate that he continues to have an interest in the match-up.



“I’ve beat a lot of legends from your country, my friend,” Jones wrote to Pereira. “I know you’d love to avenge the boys, but boy would you be a good one to add to my list. Be careful what you wish for.”



Jones resume does indeed have a large number of Brazilian star’s on it, having beaten the likes of Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua, Lyoto Machida, Vitor Belfort, Glover Teixeira and Thiago Santos in title fights over the years.



Pereira’s record is impressive too though, having demolished a long list of UFC stars in recent years from many different nationalities, including the likes of Israel Adesanya, Jiri Prochazka, Jamahal Hill, Sean Strickland, Khalil Rountree Jr and Magomed Ankalaev.



As such it’s a fight everyone wants to see, whether it’s at the White House show or anywhere else for that matter, but it remains to be seen if a deal can be struck to make it a reality.