Michael Chiesa vs. Carlston Harris Added To UFC Fight Night 271

Michael Chiesa will return to action in a welterweight fight against Carlston Harris at UFC Fight Night 271 in Seattle, Washington on March 28th.



Chiesa had contemplated retirement back in 2023 after suffering three losses in a row, but after taking a year out he successfully managed to turn things around and the 38-year-old is now on a three-fight winning streak spanning over the past year-and-a-half.



Along the way he’s submitted Tony Ferguson in the first round via rear-naked choke, then defeated Max Griffin with the same move, and most recently got the better of fellow TUF veteran Court McGee by unanimous decision.



Now he’ll go up against another 38-year-old in Harris, who gets back into the Octagon a year after a TKO loss to Santiago Ponzinibbio, which had followed on from being knocked out by Kalinn Williams earlier in 2024.



That leaves Harris 4-3 overall in the UFC heading into this fight, though his overall pro-record stands at 19-7.

Chiesa vs. Harris joins a UFC Fight Night 271 card that will be headlined by former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya going up against Joe Pyfer, while Alexa Grasso vs. Maycee Barber and Marcin Tybura vs. Valter Walker also feature on the line-up.