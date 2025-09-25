Conor McGregor Wants Astronomical Fee To Fight At UFC: White House Event

Conor McGregor has declared he’s looking for an astronomical fee in order to make his long-awaited comeback at next year’s UFC: White House event.

“$100million to fight at the White House along with 100 U.S “Golden Visas” for myself and family and friends,” McGregor stated on X. “I look very forward to entertaining the fighting world once again. A pleasure I never take for granted!”

To be clear, a ‘Golden Visa’ in the U.S. is worth $1 million, so that would be an additional $100 million McGregor has requested in addition to his already sky-high $100 million demand.

“The Champ Champ returns,” McGregor also wrote. “Just over eight months to UFC White House. I look forward to seeing my body shape up. My shot selection refining. My masterpiece to be painted.”

“I have so much aggression built up that I must release. I will throw harder and more venomous than I have ever thrown before. I have been punching way incredibly harder in my most recent preparative efforts and I delight in the thought of doing it live again. My shots whistle through the air like rockets! It’s why, and how, I hold every fiscal record in the entire book of fighting. See you soon, kids!”

For all his apparent enthusiasm to finally return after more than four years on the sidelines since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier in 2021, McGregor will likely have to rethink that asking price if he genuinely does want to be a part of the historic White House event.

There’s no doubt that McGregor is still the UFC’s biggest draw, but he’s far removed from the peak of his popularity, and this event is expected to be aired free on NBC rather than pay-per-view.

As a reference point, Jake Paul’s much hyped boxing match with Mike Tyson on Netflix last year reportedly earned Paul around $40 million and Tyson was rumored to be in the region of $20 million.

So either McGregor is just trolling on social media for attention, or it could be the first indication that he’s getting cold feet about actually competing and is now looking for a way out.

