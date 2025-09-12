Dana White Wants Conor McGregor To Headline UFC: White House Event

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Dana White Wants Conor McGregor To Headline UFC: White House Event

Dana White has said out-loud for the first time who he wants to headline next year’s UFC: White House event, and it’s none other than ‘Conor McGregor.

“Say what you will about Conor McGregor because people like to talk sh*t about that too, but he is that guy, and he’s always been that guy,” White said on The W.A.D.E. Concept. “I’ve been in the room. I’ve been on the phone. Lot’s of people like to talk tough publicly, but behind the scenes it’s a whole other ballgame. When the sh*t hits the fan, who’s really willing to go out, and Conor McGregor has always been that guy.”

When asked point-blank who he wanted to headline the show, White then simply replied, “Conor.” 

It one way this makes perfect sense. This is a true one-of-a-kind event that will attract a massive amount of attention, and it requires a certain level of star power to live up to that, and no one on the UFC roster even comes close to being as big of a draw as McGregor.

On the other hand, it’s been over five years since the 37-year-old last fought, and during that time he’s been doing his best to live up to his ‘Notorious’ nickname with a party lifestyle that’s often grabbed the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Losing a civil sexual assault trial in his native Ireland just last year badly damaged his reputation, but even since then he’s continued to cause controversy, including being filmed punching a man in an Ibiza club a few months ago.

Even so, President Trump is known to be a fan of McGregor and even invited him to the White House earlier this year, and as such it seems there really is a chance the Irish star could headline a show that’ll serve as part of the celebrations to mark the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

Noche UFC 3 Weigh-In Results And Video

Noche UFC 3 Weigh-In Results And Video

Noche UFC 3 Predictions

Noche UFC 3 Predictions

Dana White Discusses Security Arrangements For UFC: White House Event

Dana White Discusses Security Arrangements For UFC: White House Event

TKO President Says UFC Broadcast Rights Price Was Too High For ESPN

TKO President Says UFC Broadcast Rights Price Was Too High For ESPN

Noche UFC 3: Lopes vs. Silva Pre-Fight Interviews

Noche UFC 3: Lopes vs. Silva Pre-Fight Interviews

Carlos Prates Targets Early Retirement If He Wins Title

Carlos Prates Targets Early Retirement If He Wins Title

New ‘Smashing Machine’ Movie Trailer Featuring The Rock And Ryan Bader

New ‘Smashing Machine’ Movie Trailer Featuring The Rock And Ryan Bader

Paddy Pimblett Is Back In Gym, But No Opponent Confirmed Yet

Paddy Pimblett Is Back In Gym, But No Opponent Confirmed Yet

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us