Dana White Wants Conor McGregor To Headline UFC: White House Event

Dana White has said out-loud for the first time who he wants to headline next year’s UFC: White House event, and it’s none other than ‘Conor McGregor.

“Say what you will about Conor McGregor because people like to talk sh*t about that too, but he is that guy, and he’s always been that guy,” White said on The W.A.D.E. Concept. “I’ve been in the room. I’ve been on the phone. Lot’s of people like to talk tough publicly, but behind the scenes it’s a whole other ballgame. When the sh*t hits the fan, who’s really willing to go out, and Conor McGregor has always been that guy.”

When asked point-blank who he wanted to headline the show, White then simply replied, “Conor.”

It one way this makes perfect sense. This is a true one-of-a-kind event that will attract a massive amount of attention, and it requires a certain level of star power to live up to that, and no one on the UFC roster even comes close to being as big of a draw as McGregor.



On the other hand, it’s been over five years since the 37-year-old last fought, and during that time he’s been doing his best to live up to his ‘Notorious’ nickname with a party lifestyle that’s often grabbed the headlines for all the wrong reasons.



Losing a civil sexual assault trial in his native Ireland just last year badly damaged his reputation, but even since then he’s continued to cause controversy, including being filmed punching a man in an Ibiza club a few months ago.



Even so, President Trump is known to be a fan of McGregor and even invited him to the White House earlier this year, and as such it seems there really is a chance the Irish star could headline a show that’ll serve as part of the celebrations to mark the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States.