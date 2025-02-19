Dricus du Plessis Brushes Aside Idea Of Fighting Belal Muhammad

Welterweight champion Belal Muhammad revealed this week that he’s considered making a title push at middleweight after claiming it’s the weakest division in the UFC, but 185lb kingpin Dricus du Plessis doesn’t appear to be losing any sleep over it.



“Belal Muhammad, I can’t even remember the way he fights, I don’t know,” du Plessis said on the Ariel Helwani Show. “Has he ever finished anyone? … I mean, I like how he acts as if he has a choice to ever go up to 185. The UFC will never let him. If he wanted to, he’d have to abandon his belt, give up his belt, vacate, and go up to 185, and there’s no way they give him a direct title shot. There’s no way. The UFC doesn’t even like Belal Muhammad.

“He hasn’t even defended his belt once. He’s definitely better on Twitter than he is when he fights; let’s just say that.”

DDP went on to suggest that if he did fight Muhammad it would be a complete mismatch that he’d win easily.



“If I fight Belal Muhammad, it would be unfair,” DDP said. “One hundred percent, have you seen the size of the man? What is he going to do? Is he going to get somebody to help him? Is he going to sit on somebody’s neck? How is it going to work? He’s the smallest—I couldn’t believe that he’s at 170 when I saw him. I couldn’t believe that he fights at 170.“



“I step on his head and it’s over,” du Plessis added. “That’s how that fight goes.”

Muhammad has since responded with a verbal jab of his own.



“He can barely walk without tripping over his own feet,” Muhammad wrote on social media. “He ain’t touching me.”