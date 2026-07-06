Dustin Poirier Addresses Drunken Airport Arrest In New Interview

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By Ross Cole

Dustin Poirier Addresses Drunken Airport Arrest In New Interview

Dustin Poirier recently went viral for the wrong reasons when he was arrested while drunk at an airport after being rude to staff members and threatening to fight an officer.

Now he’s facing it head-on by speaking openly about the incident itself, his troubles with alcohol over the years, and his battles with depression too, during an in-depth interview on The Diary Of A CEO podcast.

Watch the full candid interview below.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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