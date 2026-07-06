Dustin Poirier recently went viral for the wrong reasons when he was arrested while drunk at an airport after being rude to staff members and threatening to fight an officer.
Now he’s facing it head-on by speaking openly about the incident itself, his troubles with alcohol over the years, and his battles with depression too, during an in-depth interview on The Diary Of A CEO podcast.
Watch the full candid interview below.
Dustin Poirier Addresses Drunken Airport Arrest In New Interview
Dustin Poirier recently went viral for the wrong reasons when he was arrested while drunk at an airport after being rude to staff members and threatening to fight an officer.
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