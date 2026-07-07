Paddy Pimblett Wants 170lb Fight With Conor McGregor At MSG

Paddy Pimblett’s fight against Benoit Saint Denis will serve as the lead-in to Conor McGregor’s comeback fight against Max Holloway at UFC 329 on Saturday night, but ‘The Baddy’ hopes that he can go on to face ‘The Notorious’ at Madison Square Garden before the year is over.



“The perfect fight for me would be Conor,” Pimblett said in a recent interview. “Mad being on the same card as Conor McGregor. The biggest name in the sport, it’s nice for him to be back. This is probably going to be the most-watched UFC of all time. I’m not gonna be the star of the show on this one, definitely not. Conor is. But probably gonna be the second star of the show.



“If Conor wins and I win… I wanna fight again before the end of the year. I’ll fight him at welterweight, in MSG?”

Traditionally there’s a big UFC event at Madison Square Garden in NYC each year in November, so at first glance that does actually seem like a plausible suggestion.



However, McGregor has himself recently claimed that despite his eagerness to fight again before the year is over, the UFC’s currently scheduled plan is for him to have another fight in April of next year instead.



For now though it seems sensible to just wait and see how McGregor actually performs against Holloway on Saturday night, while Pimblett also has a challenging match-up against BSD.