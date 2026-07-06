UFC 329 Fight Card

UFC 329 takes place this coming Saturday night in Las Vegas and we’ve got the full fight card below.



Almost exactly five years after he broke his leg in the Octagon, Conor McGregor finally returns to action this weekend up at welterweight for a rematch 13 years in the making against former featherweight and ‘BMF’ champ Max Holloway.



In the co-main event Benoit Saint Denis comes in riding a four-fight winning streak to fight Paddy Pimblett, whose seven-fight winning streak came to an end with a decision loss to Justin Gaethje back in January.



Cory Sandhagen comes off an unsuccessful bantamweight title challenge to fight Mario Bautista , who has gone 9-1 in his last 10 Octagon outings.



Brandon Royval comes off back-to-back defeats last year to face Lone’er Kavanagh, who is 4-1 since joining the UFC in late 2024.



Veteran campaigner King Green has put together a three-fight winning streak ahead of his main card opener against Terrance McKinney, who is coming in off a 24 second head kick KO victory back in March.



Check out the full UFC 329 card below.

Main Card



Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway

Benoît Saint Denis vs. Paddy Pimblett

Cory Sandhagen vs. Mario Bautista

Brandon Royval vs. Lone’er Kavanagh

King Green vs. Terrance McKinney



Prelims



Robert Whittaker vs. Nikita Krylov

Gable Steveson vs. Elisha Ellison

Cody Garbrandt vs. Adrian Yañez

Luke Riley vs. Kai Kamaka III

Tracy Cortez vs. Wang Cong

Damian Pinas vs. César Almeida

Ryan Gandra vs. Zachary Reese

Alessandro Costa vs. Cody Durden