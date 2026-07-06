UFC 329 Fight Card

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By Ross Cole

UFC 329 Fight Card

UFC 329 takes place this coming Saturday night in Las Vegas and we’ve got the full fight card below.

Almost exactly five years after he broke his leg in the Octagon, Conor McGregor finally returns to action this weekend up at welterweight for a rematch 13 years in the making against former featherweight and ‘BMF’ champ Max Holloway.

In the co-main event Benoit Saint Denis comes in riding a four-fight winning streak to fight Paddy Pimblett, whose seven-fight winning streak came to an end with a decision loss to Justin Gaethje back in January.

Cory Sandhagen comes off an unsuccessful bantamweight title challenge to fight Mario Bautista , who has gone 9-1 in his last 10 Octagon outings.

Brandon Royval comes off back-to-back defeats last year to face Lone’er Kavanagh, who is 4-1 since joining the UFC in late 2024.

Veteran campaigner King Green has put together a three-fight winning streak ahead of his main card opener against Terrance McKinney, who is coming in off a 24 second head kick KO victory back in March.

Check out the full UFC 329 card below.

Main Card

Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway
Benoît Saint Denis vs. Paddy Pimblett
Cory Sandhagen vs. Mario Bautista
Brandon Royval vs. Lone’er Kavanagh
King Green vs. Terrance McKinney

Prelims

Robert Whittaker vs. Nikita Krylov
Gable Steveson vs. Elisha Ellison
Cody Garbrandt vs. Adrian Yañez
Luke Riley vs. Kai Kamaka III
Tracy Cortez vs. Wang Cong
Damian Pinas vs. César Almeida
Ryan Gandra vs. Zachary Reese
Alessandro Costa vs. Cody Durden

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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