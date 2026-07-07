Famed Coach Greg Jackson Says Gable Steveson’s Unprecedented Talent Could Redefine The Sport

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By Ross Cole

Famed Coach Greg Jackson Says Gable Steveson’s Unprecedented Talent Could Redefine The Sport

Famed MMA coach Greg Jackson has trained and cornered the best of the best in the sport, from Georges St-Pierre to Jon Jones, so when he indicates that a new UFC fighter has the ability to become a generational talent, everyone pays attention.

When it comes to the 26-year-old Gable Steveson the potential is easy to see. After all, he’s already considered one of the greatest heavyweight wrestlers of all-time, with his list of accomplishments including a gold medal in freestyle wrestling at the 2020 Olympic Games.

He only transitioned to MMA in September of last year, but Steveson has already won three fights in a row via 1st round TKO, as well as a 15 second KO victory in a dirty boxing fight.

That’s lead to him being swiftly being signed up to a UFC contract, where he’ll now make his promotional debut against Elisha Ellison on the prelims of Saturday night’s blockbuster UFC 329: McGregor vs. Holloway 2 event.

So there’s already a lot of hype surrounding Steveson, and rather than looking to try to keep a lid on that, the vastly experienced Jackson is actually adding fuel to the fire with his assessment of the star.

“I think, if you’re a fan, you’re gonna need to tune in to see what can this guy do,” Jackson said on UFC 329 Embedded. “He already won the Olympic gold medal at heavyweight in wrestling. That is so hard to do, I can’t even tell you. Where is the ceiling? What can he accomplish? What can he do?”

“I’ve worked with most of the greatest fighters to ever do this game, and his athletic ability is unprecedented… The way he thinks about things, how smart he is, how coachable, you need to tune in now to see where the ceiling for this guy is. He might be redefining what this sport is.”

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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