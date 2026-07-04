Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Sam Patterson Set For UFC Fight Night 282

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By Ross Cole

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Sam Patterson Set For UFC Fight Night 282

Sanatiago Ponzinibbio has signed up to fight Sam Patterson on just three weeks notice at UFC Fight Night 282 in Abu Dhabi on July 25th.

A 39-year-old veteran, Ponzinibbio last fought over a year ago, suffering a third round TKO loss to Daniel Rodriguez.

Earlier last year he had earned a TKO win over Carlston Harris, but the reality is he’s only won three of his last nine fights since returning from a two-year layoff due to health issues back in 2021.

Ponzinibbio will be going up against the 30-year-old Patterson, who is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Michael ‘Venom’ Page back in March.

However, Patterson had been on a four-fight winning streak prior to that, beating the likes of Yohan Lainesse, Kiefer Crosbie, Danny Barlow and then Trey Waters.

Ponzinibbio vs. Patterson adds to a UFC Fight Night 282 event at the Etihad Arena that will be headlined by a bantamweight fight between former title contender Umar Nurmagomedov and David Martinez, while Steve Erceg vs. Ramazan Temirov, Valter Walker vs. Thomas Peterson and Mike Davis vs. Nurullo Aliev also feature on the line-up.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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