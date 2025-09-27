Gabriel Bonfim vs. Randy Brown Now Headlines UFC Fight Night 264

A welterweight fight between Gabriel Bonfim and Randy Brown will now headline UFC Fight Night 264 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on November 8th.



The fight had originally been part of the main card for UFC FIght Night 261 in Brazil on October 11th, but the fighters now get the chance to headline a show and have an extra month to prepare for it.



The 28-year-old Bonfim holds an 18-1 career record and is currently on a three-fight winning streak in the promotion.



That run began with a unanimous decision win over Ange Loosa in July of last year, followed by a submission win against Khaos Williams in February and then a split-decision victory over Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson a couple of months ago that took him to No.14 on the rankings.



As for the 35-year-old Brown, he’s coming off a KO win over Nicolas Dalby back in April, and while he did lose to Bryan Battle via split-decision late last year, he is 4-1 in his last five fights.



Bonfim vs. Brown fronts a UFC Fight Night 264 card that will also include Tecia Pennington vs. Denise Gomes, Marco Tulio vs. Christian Leroy Duncan and Adrian Yanez vs. Cristian Quinonez



