UFC Fight Night 260 Weigh-In Results And Video

By Ross Cole

UFC Fight Night 260 Weigh-In Results And Video

Check out the UFC Fight Night 260 weigh-in results ahead of UFC Fight Night 260 in Perth, Australia.

The weigh-ins saw one fight pulled from the main card after illness prevented Justin Tafa from weighing in for his heavyweight bout against Louie Sutherland.

Main Card

Carlos Ulberg (205) vs. Dominick Reyes (206)
Jack Jenkins (146) vs. Ramon Taveras (147) – Taveras missed weight by 1lb
Jimmy Crute (205) vs. Ivan Erslan (206)
Neil Magny (170) vs. Jake Matthews (170)
Louie Sutherland (259) vs. Justin Tafa (n/a) – Tafa withdrew from fight due to illness
Charlie Campbell (155.5) vs. Tom Nolan (155)

Prelims

Rodolfo Bellato (205) vs. Navajo Stirling (205.5)
Andre Petroski (185.5) vs. Cam Rowston (184.5)
Rolando Bedoya (156) vs. Jamie Mullarkey (156)
Josias Musasa (135.5) vs. Colby Thicknesse (135.5)
Luana Carolina (136) vs. Michelle Montague (134.5)
Elisha Ellison (236.6) vs. Brando Pericic (261)
Loma Lookboonmee (115.5) vs. Alexia Thainara (115.5)

