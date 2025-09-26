Impatient Israel Adesanya Moving On From Sean Strickland Rematch

Israel Adesanya has revealed he isn’t in the mood to wait around for the possibility of a rematch with Sean Strickland and is instead now looking to other potential options in order to get back in the Octagon.



“I’m not surprised,” Adesanya told Submission Radio regarding Strickland’s silence regarding the potential rematch. “If you want to get something done right, do it right the first time. That’s the lesson I learned.

“He’s doing other things in his own life, you know, he’s made the money he wanted to make. But again, me as well, I don’t want to be waiting around. I’ve moved on, I just want to fight. So, we’ll see.”



The 36-year-old Adesanya’s upset decision loss to Strickland back in 2023 began the start of a three-fight slump that’s also seen him suffer a submission loss to Dricus du Plessis and TKO defeat against Nassourdine Imavov since.



Other potential options for ‘The Last Stylebender’ at the top end of the 185lb division include the likes of Caio Borralho and Anthony ‘Fluffy’ Hernandez, but the former middleweight champion doesn’t appear to be looking to call out any particular fighter at this stage.

“I’m just staying ready for everyone and anyone,” Adesanya said.