Colby Covington Says UFC Can Remove Him From 170lb Rankings After Dana White Snub

Colby Covington has reacted in defiant fashion after Dana White appeared to question why he was still in the welterweight rankings despite a poor run of form followed by not fighting at all las year.

In fairness, it wasn’t White who initially brought up the issue, but rather Barstool Sports host Robbie Fox during an interview with the UFC CEO a few days ago.

“The guys fought once in the last 752 days and lost, his last win was March 2022, how does a guy like that stay in the top 15 for years?” Fox asked White in relation to Covington.

“It’s a great point,” White acknowledged.

Over the past six years Covington has fought just six times, going 2-4 in the process, including back-to-back defeats against Leon Edwards and Joaquin Buckley in his last two appearances, but has still headed into 2026 ranked No.14.

Nevertheless, Covington has dismissed the doubters in a defiant rant in which he claims he’s still the biggest draw in the division.

“It really doesn’t matter what Dana White thinks of me,” Covington said at the RAF 5 post-fight press conference after an easy win over Luke Rockhold in a wrestling match. “I’m a world champion. I’m Donald Trump’s favorite fighter. I’m America’s champion. I’m the king of Miami. You can never take those titles away from me.

“Take me out of the rankings, whatever. I’m still the biggest draw at welterweight. It makes no difference what number is next to my name. I know what I’m capable of, and I know I’m still the best fighter and wrestler on planet Earth.”

