TKO Exec Reveals How Cities Have To Pay Up To Get UFC Events

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

mma and ufc news

TKO Exec Reveals How Cities Have To Pay Up To Get UFC Events

Mark Shapiro, the president of the UFC’s parent company TKO, has pulled back the curtain to reveal more about how the UFC picks where their events are held, and has admitted that these days it’s simply a case of, ‘show me the money.’

“UFC is breaking records everywhere they go,” Shapiro said at Goldman-Sachs Communicopia and Technology conference. “The last numbered event in Chicago was the highest grossing event in the history of the United Center. Dating back through the Michael Jordan days. The highest grossing event and they’re already at the table trying to get another fight for next year. We’re just a couple weeks post [event].

“We still have 30 Fight Nights to sell for UFC and they can be smaller but if we’ve got a St. Louis up against a Des Moines, Iowa, if you want us back there and you’ve sold out and broken records in both your arenas, you have to pay for us to come back or else we’ll take it to another town. That goes for NXT and Raw and Smackdown on the WWE side.”

Of course some are willing to pay more than others, which explains why there’s been more events in the Middle East in recent times, and that’s a trend that looks set to continue.

“Even in the Middle East where we’re breaking out of just the Middle East, we’re in conversations right now with the Saudis and with Abu Dhabi on bringing a UFC Fight Night to Saudi,” Shapiro said. “We’ve done one before but we’re embarking on bringing a second one there and that should be financially a very good story for everyone involved.”

“No shortage of countries similar to F1 that want to see is bring our show to town,” Shapiro concluded. “We’re going to maximize those opportunities in kind but most important to me is cash. Cash kills. That’s where we are.”

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

Daniel Cormier Blames Luke Rockhold For Infamous ‘Towel-Gate’ Moment

Daniel Cormier Blames Luke Rockhold For Infamous ‘Towel-Gate’ Moment

Mateusz Gamrot Steps In To Face Charles Oliveira At UFC Fight Night 261

Mateusz Gamrot Steps In To Face Charles Oliveira At UFC Fight Night 261

Reinier de Ridder Says Paulo Costa’s Demands Nixed Potential Fight

Reinier de Ridder Says Paulo Costa’s Demands Nixed Potential Fight

Watch Tom Aspinall Do Dead Leg Challenge With Sidemen

Watch Tom Aspinall Do Dead Leg Challenge With Sidemen

Sean O’Malley Wants In On UFC: White House Event

Sean O’Malley Wants In On UFC: White House Event

Melvin Guillard Ends 11-Year Losing Streak Then Retires

Melvin Guillard Ends 11-Year Losing Streak Then Retires

ronda rousey

Ronda Rousey Says She’s Rediscovered Love For MMA

UFC Fight Night 260 Fight Card

UFC Fight Night 260 Fight Card

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us