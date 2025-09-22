Ronda Rousey Says She’s Rediscovered Love For MMA

Former UFC superstar Ronda Rousey says she’s rediscovered her love for MMA after beginning to train again following the birth of her second child eight months ago.

“From 8 weeks after having a baby and 8 years of stepping away from MMA to 8 months postpartum and finding my love for it again,” Rousey wrote on Instagram.



“The first clip is my first session working with @aj_mma I was super self conscious, embarrassed of how much I regressed, and honestly trying my very best not to pee my pants throwing punches so soon after having baby Pā’ū.



“Second clip was yesterday, I’ve never laughed or smiled so much on the mat as I do these days. The last 6 months have been an absolute blast, feels like I have so much left to grow, and without the weight of the world on my shoulders nothing is holding me back.

“What we learn with pleasure we never forget” Alfred Mercier.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/DO3nkxAEUJL

Though the 38-year-old Rousey’s comments will no doubt increase speculation that she’s going to return to the Octagon, other things she’s said in recent times suggest that it’s still a long-shot.



For instance, she’s ruled out having any interest in competing on the upcoming UFC: White House event in the summer of next year.



“After Mike Tyson being the biggest fight of the year, you never say never, but I ain’t fighting at the f‑‑‑ing White House,” Rousey said on the Lapsed Fan podcast.

And while that comment did leave the door slightly ajar for a future comeback, Rousey had claimed earlier in the year that repeated concussions and neurological issues was the reason for her stepping away from the sport.



“I had been hiding concussions and neurological injuries for so long that it just became part of it,” Rousey said in April. “And that was the point I was forced to really self-assess and be like, ‘your brain has taken too much damage for too many years’.”