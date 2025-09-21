Steve Garcia vs. David Onama To Headline UFC Fight Night 263

A featherweight fight between Steve Garcia and David Onama is set to headline UFC FIght Night 263 at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas on November 1st.

The 33-year-old Garcia is currently on a six-fight winning streak, with his biggest victory coming last time out when he defeated Calvin Kattar by unanimous decision in July.

Garcia has also beaten the likes of Chase Hooper, Seung-Woo Choi and Kyle Nelson during his current run, but is still only ranked No.12 in the division heading into this fight.

Garcia will be going up against the 31-year-old Onama, who has compiled a four-fight winning run during the past couple of years.

He chalked up a notable decision win against Giga Chikadze back in April and also beat Jonathan Pearce on the way to the No.13 spot on the 145lb ladder.

Interestingly, this wasn’t the UFC’s original choice to headline this event at their own Apex arena as a heavyweight clash between Waldo Cortes-Acosta and Ante Delija had been expected to do so, but for reasons that aren’t clear at this stage Garcia vs. Onama now gets the nod instead, though the aforementioned bout is still on the card too as things stand.

