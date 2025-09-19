Kayla Harrison Still Wants Amanda Nunes Fight Next, But Delays Might Change Her Plans

Kayla Harrison squared off against Amanda Nunes after winning the UFC bantamweight title back in June, but while she’s still eager to make that fight happen, it seems there’s only so long she’s willing to wait for it to become a reality.

I have had the conversations with my coaches about how long do we wait before [we looks elsewhere], and I have an idea in my mind, like, ‘Hey, if I don’t have news by this time, then I’m just going to ask [for someone else],’” Harrison told MMA Junkie.

It’s also not fair for the division. I want to be conscientious of being a champion and being respectful of other fighters’ time and career. We all have a very short window. I would never want to put someone else’s dream on hold because, you know, that’s something that I do think about. I’m pretty sure (the Nunes fight is) going to happen. From everything I hear, she’s ready to go, she wants to fight, I want to fight. We’re just waiting on the details.”

At this stage the fight isn’t official and there’s no indication of when it might takes place, but Harrison has a firm idea of when she wants it to happen.

” I want to fight the beginning of next year for sure,” Harrison said.

The 37-year-old Nunes retired back in June of 2023 while still holding both the 135lb and 145lb titles, and is widely considered to be the greatest female fighter of all time.

Nunes urge to compete again has returned though, and Harrison makes for an intriguing match-up for her given that the 35-year-old is a former two-time Olympic judo gold medalist who then transitioned to MMA, winning PFL’s lightweight tournament twice before going on to also claim the UFC bantamweight title.

