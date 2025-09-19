Raja Jackson Finally Arrested After Vicious Assault Of Pro-Wrestler

Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson’s son Raja Jackson has now been arrested on a felony charge after his vicious assault of a pro-wrestler at a show in Las Angeles last month.



The 25-year-old was arrested on Thursday and taken to jail to be booked on an unspecified felony charge, with bail set at $50,000.



Jackson was being filmed live for his own channel on the Kick platform when he attended a Knox Pro-Wrestling event in L.A. last month, meaning that everything that transpired that day can be seen in real time.



Jackson knew one of the wrestlers involved in the show and so was given access backstage, but as he was being introduced to some of the other performers a wrestler Stuart Smith aka Psyko Stu, mistakenly thought he was part of the act and crushed a can off his head.



Jackson was unharmed by the incident, but reacted angrily as Smith quickly realized his mistake and began to repeatedly apologize for his actions.



Things then appeared to be smoothed over as an agreement was reached that Jackson would be allowed to be involved in the show that night to do a scripted interruption to get payback on Smith.



However, when Jackson’s signal came to join the fray during the wrestling match some time later, the MMA fighter went completely off-script, knocking Syko Stu out with a slam, before proceeding to punch him more than 20 times while he was still unconscious, before finally being dragged off.



The shocking incident left some observers fearing for Smith’s life as he was rushed to hospital, where he’d eventually regain consciousness, but was diagnosed with a broken jaw and missing teeth, among other injuries.



The altercation went viral and led to Raja’s father, former UFC star ‘Rampage’ Jackson commenting on the situation, and even he was acknowledged that his son should be punished for his actions.



“I think (Raja) should do a little time,” Quinton Jackson said on The Ariel Helwani Show recently. “Do a little community service and go to anger management classes.”