Raja Jackson Finally Arrested After Vicious Assault Of Pro-Wrestler

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Raja Jackson Finally Arrested After Vicious Assault Of Pro-Wrestler

Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson’s son Raja Jackson has now been arrested on a felony charge after his vicious assault of a pro-wrestler at a show in Las Angeles last month.

The 25-year-old was arrested on Thursday and taken to jail to be booked on an unspecified felony charge, with bail set at $50,000.

Jackson was being filmed live for his own channel on the Kick platform when he attended a Knox Pro-Wrestling event in L.A. last month, meaning that everything that transpired that day can be seen in real time.

Jackson knew one of the wrestlers involved in the show and so was given access backstage, but as he was being introduced to some of the other performers a wrestler Stuart Smith aka Psyko Stu, mistakenly thought he was part of the act and crushed a can off his head.

Jackson was unharmed by the incident, but reacted angrily as Smith quickly realized his mistake and began to repeatedly apologize for his actions.

Things then appeared to be smoothed over as an agreement was reached that Jackson would be allowed to be involved in the show that night to do a scripted interruption to get payback on Smith.

However, when Jackson’s signal came to join the fray during the wrestling match some time later, the MMA fighter went completely off-script, knocking Syko Stu out with a slam, before proceeding to punch him more than 20 times while he was still unconscious, before finally being dragged off.

The shocking incident left some observers fearing for Smith’s life as he was rushed to hospital, where he’d eventually regain consciousness, but was diagnosed with a broken jaw and missing teeth, among other injuries.

The altercation went viral and led to Raja’s father, former UFC star ‘Rampage’ Jackson commenting on the situation, and even he was acknowledged that his son should be punished for his actions.

“I think (Raja) should do a little time,” Quinton Jackson said on The Ariel Helwani Show recently. “Do a little community service and go to anger management classes.”

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

Kayla Harrison Still Wants Amanda Nunes Fight Next, But Delays Might Change Her Plans

Kayla Harrison Still Wants Amanda Nunes Fight Next, But Delays Might Change Her Plans

Junior Tafa Fight Pulled From UFC Fight Night 260 Co-Main Event

Junior Tafa Fight Pulled From UFC Fight Night 260 Co-Main Event

Gilbert Burns Only Planning To Fight Two More Times

Gilbert Burns Only Planning To Fight Two More Times

Sean O’Malley Signals Interest In Rumored Song Yadong Fight

Sean O’Malley Signals Interest In Rumored Song Yadong Fight

Watch Dana White On Logan Paul’s ‘Impaulsive’ Podcast

Watch Dana White On Logan Paul’s ‘Impaulsive’ Podcast

Anthony Hernandez Explains Why He’s Pulled Out Of Reiner de Ridder Fight

Anthony Hernandez Explains Why He’s Pulled Out Of Reiner de Ridder Fight

UFC 145lb Contenders Argue Over Who Should Fight Alexander Volkanovski Next

UFC 145lb Contenders Argue Over Who Should Fight Alexander Volkanovski Next

Ilia Topuria Points To Previous Meeting After Terence Crawford Claims Not To Know Him

Ilia Topuria Points To Previous Meeting After Terence Crawford Claims Not To Know Him

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us