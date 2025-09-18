Gilbert Burns Only Planning To Fight Two More Times

UFC veteran Gilbert Burns has revealed that he is close to calling time on his long career.



Speaking on a podcast recently, the 39-year-old revealed that while he still has four fights left on his UFC contract, his current plan is to only make two more trips to the Octagon.



“Me and my wife — we [are] being smart investing money,” Burns told the Buiten de Kooi MMA podcast. “So financially we’re in a good place. For sure, still got to work but I don’t need to fight for the money. I fight because I like it, I have fun. I still have four more fights in my contract, but I’m kind of in a mood to maybe [do] two more.”

Burns recent form had suggested that perhaps it was time to start considering when to call time on his career as he’s now lost four fights in a row.



In all fairness the former welterweight title contender has only been going up against top talents during that time though, starting off with losses to future champs Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena and notable contenders in Sean Brady and Michael Morales.



In total Burns UFC record now stands at 15-7, with his best spell coming between 2018-2020 when he went on a six-fight winning streak, beating the likes of Tyron Woodley, Demian Maia and Gunnar Nelson along the way.