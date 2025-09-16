Ilia Topuria Points To Previous Meeting After Terence Crawford Claims Not To Know Him

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Ilia Topuria Points To Previous Meeting After Terence Crawford Claims Not To Know Him

UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria is continuing to try to talk up a potential fight with Terence Crawford, despite the boxing ace claiming not to know who he is.

The undefeated Crawford is coming off an impressive unanimous decision win over fellow superstar Canelo Alvarez this past weekend in the boxing ring, which has so far been watched by a whopping 41 million people on Netflix.

Even before the fight took place Topuria had asked on social media who would win in a fight between Crawford and himself after bumping him into him during fight week, and went on to suggest that he could KO him in the first round.

That’s quite the claim given that the 37-year-old Crawford is a five-division champion with a perfect 42-0 record in his long boxing career.

And speaking to Ariel Helwani yesterday after his blockbuster win, Crawford claimed he didn’t even know who Topuria was.

“To be honest, I’ve never even seen this dude fight, I’m not going to lie,” Crawford told Helwani. “I’m not worried about that guy at all. It’s crazy how things work. I didn’t even know who he was. When he saw me at the UFC and came up and shook my hand saying what’s up to me, I didn’t even know who he was.

“But then I see him online talking about how he’d knock me out in the first round, and this and that. Well if you wanted to fight me, you had the opportunity to tell me, ‘Hey, I want to fight you, what’s up?‘ That’s fake. If I don’t like someone and want to fight them for whatever reason, I would’ve been like, ‘What’s up, man? What do you think about me and you fighting?‘ I’m not going to go hide behind the keyboard… and then be like, ‘I’ll knock this dude out,‘… I think that’s fake.”

Crawford went on to suggest that Topuria simply doesn’t have the drawing power to get a fight with him, while pointing out that the two-division UFC champion is a nobody compared to the sport’s biggest star Conor McGregor.

“What money would I get out of fighting him?” Crawford asked Helwani. “Tell me how much I’d get out of fighting him. He’s not nowhere near on the level of Conor McGregor. Let’s be real. Stop it. Don’t ever compare him to Conor. Conor was [up top], he’s [way lower]. Like I said, I don’t know this guy. I’ve never seen this guy fight, and I watch a lot of MMA. Maybe I’m slipping, maybe he’s a good fighter. I don’t know. But I’ve honestly never seen this guy fight, for sure.

“I’ve seen Conor McGregor fight a lot of times. I’m just saying. Him and Conor, it’s night and day. … Am I going to make more with him than I made with Canelo? Am I going to make close? Listen, tell that guy keep up the good work in his career. I wish him nothing but the best.”

Topuria has since responded to Crawford on social media, calling his bluff that he’d never met him before by pointing out that they’d actually met once before.

“You say you’re an MMA fan but you don’t even know who I am,” Topuria wrote. “Interesting. The first time we met you told me ‘Good luck this week with your fight.’ Your memory fails you and soon your chin will too.

“I’ll represent the entire MMA community. Pound-for-pound No. 1 in real fights vs. the pound-for-pound boxer.”

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

Jared Gordon Says He Was Run Over By Car 24hrs Before TKO Loss To Rafa Garcia

Jared Gordon Says He Was Run Over By Car 24hrs Before TKO Loss To Rafa Garcia

Reiner de Ridder Now Fights Brendan Allen After Anthony Hernandez Drops Out

Reiner de Ridder Now Fights Brendan Allen After Anthony Hernandez Drops Out

Conor McGregor Has Now Dropped Out Of Irish Presidential Race

Conor McGregor Has Now Dropped Out Of Irish Presidential Race

Conor McGregor Excited And Motivated To Fight At UFC: White Event

Conor McGregor Excited And Motivated To Fight At UFC: White Event

Jean Silva Speaks Out After TKO Loss Against Diego Lopes

Jean Silva Speaks Out After TKO Loss Against Diego Lopes

Jon Jones Apologizes To Dana White But Is Still Excluded From UFC: White House Plans

Jon Jones Apologizes To Dana White But Is Still Excluded From UFC: White House Plans

Noche UFC 3 Post-Fight Interviews

Noche UFC 3 Post-Fight Interviews

Noche UFC 3 Bonus Awards

Noche UFC 3 Bonus Awards

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us