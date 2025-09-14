Jon Jones Apologizes To Dana White But Is Still Excluded From UFC: White House Plans

By Ross Cole

Dana White has revealed that Jon Jones has written him an apology for holding up the UFC’s heavyweight division, but that doesn’t seem to have been enough to change the CEO’s mind regarding his chances of fighting on next years UFC: White House event.

“It wasn’t a conversation,” White told Zach Gelb. “He reached out and wrote like a text, saying, ‘Listen, I’m sorry how this all played out or whatever. I want to fight at the White House. I’m serious about that. Just one of those type of…”

Asked directly if that message would change his mind on not wanting Jones to compete at the one-of-a-kind event on the lawn of the White House next year, White made it clear that it hadn’t.

No [it hasn’t changed my mind]. I appreciate it. I appreciate him reaching out and doing that. But I need people I can count on for this fight and I know who they are and I know who they are not.”

While the door seems to be firmly shut for Jones, White did admit earlier this week that despite his troubles in recent years, Conor McGregor is his No.1 choice to headline the historic event.

