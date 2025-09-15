Jean Silva Speaks Out After TKO Loss Against Diego Lopes

Jean Silva has spoken out for the first time since suffering a TKO loss to Diego Lopes in the main event of Noche UFC 3 on Saturday night, which ended his five-fight winning start to his time in the Octagon.



“Unfortunately, yesterday the emotion got the better of me,” Silva said in Portuguese on Instagram. “I was seeing well in the second round, but I ended up rushing in with everything just wanting to throw down.

“I ended up fighting alone, I wasn’t connected with my team. So the responsibility is all mine for this loss.“



Up until this weekend Silva had looked unstoppable in the UFC, finishing all five of his wins inside the distance, but Lopes was able to take him down in the opening round and beat him up with nasty elbow strikes, leaving him blood-soaked and close to being finished.



To his credit, Silva was able to survive and then start to make a big impact in the second round with hard-hitting punches, but Lopes chin held out and he was able to capitalize on his opponent’s increasingly aggressive approach by countering with a stunning spinning elbow strike that paved the way for a TKO finish.



September has been a terrible month for the previously red-hot ‘Fight Nerds’ camp, with two of their other figureheads Caio Borralho and Mauricio Ruffy also seeing their winning streaks ended just a week earlier, and Silva admits that he and his teammates will now have to hold talks to try to pinpoint their problems and get back to winning ways.



“One thing you guys were right about: The Fighting Nerds lost three in a row. So the three of us must be making similar mistakes. So for sure, me, Caio, and Ruffy will have a meeting. We’ll figure this out and improve. Whether people like it or not, I’m sorry, but we’ll be back.”