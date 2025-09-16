Reiner de Ridder Now Fights Brendan Allen After Anthony Hernandez Drops Out

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Reiner de Ridder Now Fights Brendan Allen After Anthony Hernandez Drops Out

Reiner de Ridder will now fight Brendan Allen in the main event of UFC Fight Night 262 in Vancouver, Canada on October 18th after Anthony ‘Fluffy’ Hernandez withdrew for unspecified reasons.

That’s unfortunate as de Ridder vs. Hernandez are both on lengthy winning streaks in the middleweight division and this match-up had been seen as a potential title eliminator, though they were also vying with Nassourdine Imavov for that spot after his unanimous decision win over Caio Borralho in Paris earlier this month.

The 29-year-old Allen is a solid replacement on a few weeks notice though given that only a year ago he was also in the title reckoning.

However, Allen’s seven-fight winning streak came to an end via unanimous decision losses to the aforementioned Imavov 12 months ago and then Hernandez in February of this year.

That being said, Allen has since got back on track with a unanimous decision win over Marvin Vettori, but as things stand he’s only ranked No.11 in the division.

The No.4 ranked de Ridder could still stake his claim for a title shot if he can defeat Allen though, after compiling a four-fight winning streak less than a year after joining the promotion.

The former two-division ONE FC champion started his UFC run off with back-to-back submission wins over Gerald Meerschaert and Kevin Holland, then became the first fighter to defeat highly touted prospect Bo Nickal courtesy of a knee to the body.

And the 35-year-old has continued to build momentum by besting former middleweight champ Robert Whittaker on the scorecards back in July.

De Ridder vs. Allen fronts a UFC Fight Night 262 card that will also feature Kevin Holland vs. Mike Malott, Marlon Veira vs. Aiemann Zahabi and Manon Fiorot vs. Jasmine Judavicious.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

Jared Gordon Says He Was Run Over By Car 24hrs Before TKO Loss To Rafa Garcia

Jared Gordon Says He Was Run Over By Car 24hrs Before TKO Loss To Rafa Garcia

Conor McGregor Has Now Dropped Out Of Irish Presidential Race

Conor McGregor Has Now Dropped Out Of Irish Presidential Race

Conor McGregor Excited And Motivated To Fight At UFC: White Event

Conor McGregor Excited And Motivated To Fight At UFC: White Event

Jean Silva Speaks Out After TKO Loss Against Diego Lopes

Jean Silva Speaks Out After TKO Loss Against Diego Lopes

Jon Jones Apologizes To Dana White But Is Still Excluded From UFC: White House Plans

Jon Jones Apologizes To Dana White But Is Still Excluded From UFC: White House Plans

Noche UFC 3 Post-Fight Interviews

Noche UFC 3 Post-Fight Interviews

Noche UFC 3 Bonus Awards

Noche UFC 3 Bonus Awards

Noche UFC 3 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

Noche UFC 3 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us