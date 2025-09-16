Jared Gordon Says He Was Run Over By Car 24hrs Before TKO Loss To Rafa Garcia

It seems that nothing went right for Jared Gordon last weekend as he’s now revealed that not only was he TKO’d by Rafa Garcia on Saturday night at Noche UFC 3 in Texas, but he was also injured after being run over by a car on weigh-ins day!



“This past fight week was weird,” Gordon wrote on social media. “Two hours after weigh ins I was standing in the street while a car was backing out behind me, I was looking down the street away from the car. The driver was looking the other way as someone is helping him back out, waving him on, the front end of the car started turning and the right wheel ran my right foot over as bumper started turning and buckled my knee inward spraining my MCL.



“I thought about pulling out, but decided not to. Was it the wrong decision? Maybe so. After a hard good camp I didn’t wanna pull out. It is what it is. I’ll move forward. Sorry to all my fans for the performance.”



Gordon hasn’t had the best of luck in recent years. Back in December of 2022 some fans felt he was robbed when he came out on the wrong end of a unanimous decision verdict in a close fight with Paddy Pimblett, while a few months later he was knocked out by an accidental clash of heads during a fight against Bobby Green.



Back in the present Gordon has now lost two of his last three fights, though those defeats were sandwiched in-between a KO victory over Thiago Moises in May.