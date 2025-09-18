Junior Tafa Fight Pulled From UFC Fight Night 260 Co-Main Event

A light-heavyweight fight between Junior Tafa and Ibo Aslan has been pulled from the UFC FIght Night 260 co-main event in Perth, Australia on September 28th due to an injury.

It’s not clear which of the two fighters picked up the injury or how serious it is at this stage, but what we do know is that they’ve now pushed up another 205lb bout between Jimmy Crute and Ivan Erslan to the co-main event spot instead.

The 28-year-old Tafa had dropped down to 205lbs from heavyweight for the first time in his UFC run back in July, but suffered a 2nd round submission loss to Tuco Tokkos, while the 29-year-old Aslan had suffered two defeats so far this year.

In all fairness it wasn’t the most glamorous of co-main event’s, but it does mean that next weekend’s show is even leaner than before, other than it’s headlining light-heavyweight fight between Carlos Ulberg and Dominick Reyes, with Jake Matthews vs. Neil Magny, Jack Jenkins vs. Ramon Tavares and Tom Nolan vs. Charlie Campbell currently making up the remainder of the main card.



