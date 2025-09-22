UFC Fight Night 260 Fight Card

UFC Fight Night 260 takes place this coming Saturday night, September 26th in Perth, Australia and we’ve got the full fight card below.



Carlos Ulberg is on the verge of title contention after his eight-fight winning streak over the past few years and next up he fights Dominick Reyes, who has suddenly rediscovered his form, winning his last three fights in a row.



Jack Jenkins is 3-2 in the UFC and coming off a submission loss as he now gets ready to face Ramon Tavares, who has gone 1-1 in the Octagon so far.



Jimmy Crute only has one win in his last six fights and now goes up against Ivan Erslan, who has gone 0-2 in the Octagon to date.



Jake Matthews is riding a three-fight winning run as he heads into a fight against Neil Magny, who came into this year off back-to-back 1st round defeats, but has since earned a TKO victory.



Tom Nolan and Charlie Campbell will both be attempting to extend their current winning streak to four fights when they lock horns on Saturday night.



Opening up the main card will be Justin Tafa, who is looking to break free from back-to-back defeats when he takes on the debuting Louie Sutherland, who is 10-3 in his career to date.

Main Card

Carlos Ulberg vs. Dominick Reyes

Jack Jenkins vs. Ramon Taveras

Jimmy Crute vs. Ivan Erslan

Jake Matthews vs. Neil Magny

Tom Nolan vs. Charlie Campbell

Justin Tafa vs. Louie Sutherland



Prelims



Navajo Stirling vs. Rodolfo Bellato

Loma Lookboonmee vs. Alexia Thainara

Jonathan Micallef vs. Oban Elliott

Cameron Rowston vs. Andre Petroski

Colby Thicknesse vs. Josias Musasa

Jamie Mullarkey vs. Rolando Bedoya

Michelle Montague vs. Luana Carolina

Brando Peričić vs. Elisha Ellison