Charles Oliveira Calls Out Fighters Ducking Short-Notice Fight

Charles Oliveira is eager to fight a short-notice opponent at UFC Fight Night 261 in three weeks time after Rafael Fiziev withdrew injured, but is quickly becoming frustrated with those who claim they want the opportunity, but then back out.



“Everybody knows my UFC Rio fight is off,” Oliveira said on Instagram Stories, “But don’t fall for the talk of these guys out there [saying] ‘I’m here, I’ll go,’ because the UFC is calling and they’re all saying, ‘Oh, there’s not enough time to make weight. Oh, I can’t.’ They’re posting this on the internet to get hype.

“Stop it, it’s not a good look. I saw one saying this, another saying that, but when the UFC calls, what do they say? ‘Oh, I can’t. I got belly ache. I broke a finger. I hurt my hand.’ Enough with that, it’s not a good look.”

There was some talk that Benoit Saint Denis might be the man to finally step up and take the fight, but it turns out that’s not the case.



“We respect Oliveira far too much to take him on like this,” BSD’s team stated. “A fight of this magnitude must be prepared.”

However, it seems that No.8 ranked contender Mateusz Gamrot might be the man to step up after he responded directly to Oliveira.



““Respect [Oliveira], but I told UFC straight — I want to face you in your own house. This will be a true masterclass on the ground, and I’m ready to prove it,” Gamrot declared.