Daniel Cormier Blames Luke Rockhold For Infamous ‘Towel-Gate’ Moment

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Daniel Cormier Blames Luke Rockhold For Infamous ‘Towel-Gate’ Moment

Former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier has spoken out about the now infamous ‘towel-gate’ moment during the weigh-ins for his title fight with Anthony Johnson at UFC 210 back in 2017, and blames the whole predicament on his training partner Luke Rockhold.

The moment in question saw DC initially came in overweight for the fight on his first attempt. however, he quickly returned to the scale and proceeded to make the 205lb limit – but only because he managed to use the towel being stretched out in front of him to his advantage to help manipulate the scales.

Reflecting on how it all went down, Cormier says that it actually all goes back to Rockhold being overly-eager to go on a date rather than help him cut weight.

“I’m at Buffalo University running, but I was in front of this shed, you know those barn doors where you roll them up? Those shed doors? It’s like a metal door, and it was so cold,” Cormier recalls. “So I had this draft coming in as I’m on the treadmill. Bro, I’m losing the weight and it’s coming [off], but it’s harder. So I’m like five over, and I tell Luke Rockhold, ‘I should probably get two more pounds off before I leave.’

“Luke had a girl lined up. He wants nothing more than to leave the gym, so he convinces me – [and] it’s not hard because I’m feeling like I’m feeling. I want someone to tell me to go. And everybody’s like, ‘No, you got to lose more weight,’ and I look at Luke and he’s like, ‘He’s fine, let him go.’ I’m like, ‘Yo, we should listen to Luke.’ And so I listen to that moron, and I left. That’s what happened, bro.

“I hope whoever it was was worth it to Luke, because then I had to have the most embarrassing moment of my career.”

To this day some still marvel at the fact that DC’s towel grab wasn’t spotted by officials when he did eventually step onto the scale, but he admits everything just fell into place for him to do the dastardly deed.

“It went down low, to like 203,” Cormier recalls of the scale as he craftily rested his hands on the towel. “But you know what the problem was? They had the scale on the floor. That’s why now it’s like right in front of you, so the commission can look down and still see what you’re doing. But, bro, the scale was on the floor… it was this lady and this guy – it’s so funny – so for some reason this lady’s on the floor. She’s like on her knees looking at the scale, probably because it went to 203.

“And then the guy looks and he’s on the floor, too. So the two commissioners are on the floor. I look down at them and I’m like, ‘Wait a minute.’ I was like, ‘Wait, what?’ They were on the floor. Bro, it was a nightmare. My strength coach was the one holding the towel. How does your coach get to hold the towel? It was a mess, bro.”

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

mma and ufc news

TKO Exec Reveals How Cities Have To Pay Up To Get UFC Events

Mateusz Gamrot Steps In To Face Charles Oliveira At UFC Fight Night 261

Mateusz Gamrot Steps In To Face Charles Oliveira At UFC Fight Night 261

Reinier de Ridder Says Paulo Costa’s Demands Nixed Potential Fight

Reinier de Ridder Says Paulo Costa’s Demands Nixed Potential Fight

Watch Tom Aspinall Do Dead Leg Challenge With Sidemen

Watch Tom Aspinall Do Dead Leg Challenge With Sidemen

Sean O’Malley Wants In On UFC: White House Event

Sean O’Malley Wants In On UFC: White House Event

Melvin Guillard Ends 11-Year Losing Streak Then Retires

Melvin Guillard Ends 11-Year Losing Streak Then Retires

ronda rousey

Ronda Rousey Says She’s Rediscovered Love For MMA

UFC Fight Night 260 Fight Card

UFC Fight Night 260 Fight Card

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us