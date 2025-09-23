Reinier de Ridder Says Paulo Costa’s Demands Nixed Potential Fight

Reinier de Ridder has revealed that Paulo Costa was being lined up as a potential opponent for him at UFC Fight Night 262 In Vancouver, Canada on October 18th after Anthony ‘Fluffy’ Hernandez withdrew due to an injury.



That new information came after de Ridder admitted to being disappointed that Hernandez had withdrawn from the fight.



“It was a big letdown — it was a shame,” de Ridder told MMAjunkie of Hernandez withdrawal. “He really has a cool skill set, ‘Fluffy’ has, and he came in with a lot of hype. So I was very sad he pulled out. And there were a couple of days I didn’t expect anyone to step up at all to be honest.

“Nobody wanted to fight,” de Ridder continued. “We tried [Paulo] Costa, but Costa wanted on his own terms, so that didn’t happen. I’m very, very grateful that Brendan [Allen] took the call.”

De Ridder then went on to elaborate on what happened with the Costa fight negotiation.



“Costa wanted it to be catchweight and only three rounds. I think if you get a shot like that to fight for a main event, get another chance to come up in the rankings. I think you should just shut up and say yes, not put your own terms in there. F–k off, take the fight!”

Allen is still a good alternative match-up for RDR though, maintaining his headlining spot on the card as the No.4 ranked contender continues to try to push towards title contention at 185lbs.



