By Ross Cole

Sean O'Malley Wants In On UFC: White House Event

Sean O’Malley is the latest high-profile UFC star to make his pitch to be on next year’s UFC: White House event to celebrate the 250th birthday of the United States.

“I would absolutely love to be on that card,” O’Malley said on his YouTube channel. “Regardless, I want to fight within the next four or five moths, whatever it is. And then I’ll also be ready for that (White House event) because they said it could be June. It could be International Fight Week, said it could be July. If I can get one in early next year, end of this year, one of the two, count me in.

O’Malley is no stranger to being on a major one-of-a-kind spectacle like this as he previously headlined the Noche UFC show at The Sphere in Las Vegas last September, and so he’s eager to be involved again in another milestone event in the sport’s history.

“I want to be on that card. I mean, being on the Sphere card, being on the White House card, these are legendary moments. They’re once in a lifetime f**king moments.”

O’Malley is coming off back-to-back losses to current champion Merab Dvalishvili, but the former bantamweight champion is certainly still one of the biggest U.S. stars on the roster and so would seem like an obvious choice for the event.

